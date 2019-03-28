Lexington police banning parking on several streets Friday night ahead of Sweet 16

The Lexington Police Department has announced several street closures Friday night ahead of Kentucky's Sweet 16 showdown against Houston.

The parking ban will take place from 6 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday.

Limestone – Avenue of Champions to Maxwell

Pine Street – Upper to Limestone

Jersey Street – Euclid to Maxwell

Maxwell – Upper to Limestone

Transcript Avenue

Journal Avenue

Conn Terrace

State Street

University Avenue

Elizabeth Street

Crescent Avenue

Scott Street (meters in front of Fire Department Station 6)

The city is putting up "No Parking" notices to alert drivers that their vehicles may be towed.

This is in anticipation of potential celebrations which may occur if Kentucky is able to advance to the Elite Eight.

The city has already asked some in Lexington to move furniture inside for precautionary reasons.