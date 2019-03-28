Lexington police banning parking on several streets Friday night ahead of Sweet 16

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department has announced several street closures Friday night ahead of Kentucky's Sweet 16 showdown against Houston.

The parking ban will take place from 6 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday.

  • Limestone – Avenue of Champions to Maxwell

  • Pine Street – Upper to Limestone

  • Jersey Street – Euclid to Maxwell            

  • Maxwell – Upper to Limestone

  • Transcript Avenue

  • Journal Avenue

  • Conn Terrace

  • State Street

  • University Avenue

  • Elizabeth Street

  • Crescent Avenue

  • Scott Street (meters in front of Fire Department Station 6)

    • The city is putting up "No Parking" notices to alert drivers that their vehicles may be towed.

    This is in anticipation of potential celebrations which may occur if Kentucky is able to advance to the Elite Eight.

    The city has already asked some in Lexington to move furniture inside for precautionary reasons.

     
