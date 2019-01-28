Lexington police break ground on new K-9 facility

The Lexington Police Department broke ground on the site of their new K-9 facility on Monday.

It will serve as the training center and home for Lexington's Canine Unit-- replacing their current facility which was built in 1968.

"As much as we've tried, we just haven't been able to keep pace with all the technological changes," said Chief Lawrence Weathers, Lexington Police Department. "And plus, the unit has grown, and at the facility that we have now, there was just no way to expand."

In the old facility, Chief Weathers says the dogs were "exposed to the elements" more often. The kennel only houses 12 canines, forcing a 13th canine to stay at his handler's home due to lack of room.

But, the new facility will have 20 individual kennels, rooms for vet care and food storage. The building will be heated, and the floors will be vented.

"Our dogs, they're just as important as any other member of the police department," said Chief Weathers. "Just like with our mounted unit. It's important to take care of them."

The center is expected to be completed in the fall.

