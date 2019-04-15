Lexington police capture serial scammer Sherman Denny following crash

Prolific Lexington scam artist Sherman Denny is in police custody after officers say he caused a crash.

Denny, who is wanted for theft by deception, was placed into custody at the intersection of Man o' War Boulevard and Liberty Road.

Investigators say Denny has gone up to prospective victims saying he is from out of town and forgot his diabetes information. He is considered a serial scammer, faking illnesses to get cash from compassionate victims.

Police had a run-in with Denny Mar. 25 when officers say he nearly hit an officer driving away from a scene near Executive Drive. Officers received a tip that Denny was back in the same area scamming victims Monday. Officers followed him until Denny sideswiped another vehicle.

Denny is facing nine charges. This story will be updated.