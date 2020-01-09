Lexington police charge third person in Osage Court murder

Lexington police have charged a third person in connection to a murder on Osage Court.

Police say two people were shot on Dec. 10, 2019.

One of the victims, 23-year-old Damontrial Daquan Fulgham, died after being shot multiple times.

Officers don't know what led up to the shooting.

John Boulder, 20, is charged with murder, first-degree assault, first-degree robbery, and tampering with physical evidence.

Police say Boulder was already in jail on unrelated charges.

Jo'Qwan Jackson and a juvenile suspect are also charged in this case.

Police say more arrests are possible.