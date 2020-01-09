Lexington police charge third person in Osage Court murder

John Boulder, 20, is charged with murder, first-degree assault, first-degree robbery, and tampering with physical evidence. (Lexington Jail)
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police have charged a third person in connection to a murder on Osage Court.

Police say two people were shot on Dec. 10, 2019.

One of the victims, 23-year-old Damontrial Daquan Fulgham, died after being shot multiple times.

Officers don't know what led up to the shooting.

Police say Boulder was already in jail on unrelated charges.

Jo'Qwan Jackson and a juvenile suspect are also charged in this case.

Police say more arrests are possible.

 
