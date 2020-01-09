Lexington police charge third person in Osage Court murder

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police have charged a third person in connection to a murder on Osage Court.
Police say two people were shot on Dec. 10, 2019.
One of the victims, 23-year-old Damontrial Daquan Fulgham, died after being shot multiple times.
Officers don't know what led up to the shooting.
John Boulder, 20, is charged with murder, first-degree assault, first-degree robbery, and tampering with physical evidence.
Police say Boulder was already in jail on unrelated charges.
Jo'Qwan Jackson and a juvenile suspect are also charged in this case.
Police say more arrests are possible.