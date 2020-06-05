Lexington police chief addresses protests

Lexington police Chief Lawrence Weathers touched on a number of issues regarding recent protests in a press briefing on Friday.

A common theme he returned to during the briefing: he wants the public to know that officers are listening.

For instance, last night officers greeted protestors in uniform instead of riot gear.

“The equipment was keeping some people from approaching us and talking to us, so we said we’ll try it this way,” said Chief Weathers.

He also says the department is listening to the more serious concerns.

On Thursday, black clergy members called for an end to no-knock police warrants and an independent citizen review board. Weathers shared his thoughts.

“[Citizen boards] have mixed feelings on [no-knock warrants.] Some cities thought they would release friction between police and communities, but research hasn’t shown that,” says Chief Weathers.

The Chief agreed changes need to be made, but says making those changes is sometimes easier said than done. As protests continue, the Chief says it’s a tense moment for everyone including police.

When asked if police will be in uniform or riot gear for future protests, the Chief says that decision will be made on a case by case basis.

