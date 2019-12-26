Lexington police chief urging communities to help officers solve homicide cases

There have been 28 homicides in Lexington in 2019, and about half of them are unsolved.

That includes the most recent on Alexandria Drive on Christmas Day. Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn said 23-year-old Bertin Garcia-Jimenez died from a gunshot wound.

Police say many involved drugs, and young people were often the victims.

Fourteen of the cases are still under investigation, and officers are trying to find the suspects.

WKYT Interactive | 2019 Lexington homicides

Police say they need the community's help to close the cases. When people refuse to talk, Chief Lawrence Weathers says it takes longer to solve the cases and puts communities in danger.

"If you don't say anything when you see something suspicious going on, I think people become emboldened, and they begin to commit further acts," said Chief Weathers.

Police say there have been 110 shootings in Lexington this year. Of those cases, 41 victims have cooperated with police leading to more than a dozen cases solved.

If you have information about a murder case, you can call Lexington police at (859) 258-3600.

Anonymous tips, including photos and videos, can be submitted by texting LEXPD plus the tip to CRIMES (274637).