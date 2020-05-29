Lexington police chief weighs in on racial tensions nationwide

Officials here in Lexington are weighing in on the racial tensions in Louisville and across the country.

Lexington's police chief, Lawrence Weathers, says what happens out of state can affect Lexington. Chief Weathers said he wasn't planning on saying anything about events that have happened across the country.

But now eyes have turned to all police departments, including here in Lexington: "If you want to go all the way back to Rodney King, that affected us here in Lexington," Chief Weathers said.

Chief Weathers says he learned quickly that whatever happens with police in the United States affects police everywhere. He says when things like this happen he immediately has hard conversations with his assistant chiefs, commanders, and officers about expectations and to evaluate their own policies.

He says personally, it's given him time to reflect as both a black man, and chief of police.

"My job is to protect and to serve," Chief Weathers said. "And to protect is to protect life. If somebody feels like their life is in danger, if they can't breathe, then my job is to make sure they can breathe."

Right now, Chief Weathers says he's not aware of any scheduled protests in Lexington, but they are prepared just in case.

Chief Weathers says officers will continue to reach out to communities to help rebuild the relationship.