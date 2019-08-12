UPDATE: Lights back up at Lexington intersection after crash

UPDATE 5:44 a.m.

Traffic lights are back up at the intersection of Old Frankfort Pike and South Forbes after a crash temporarily knocked them out.

ORIGINAL STORY

Stoplights are out at a Lexington intersection after an overnight crash.

Police are directing traffic at the intersection of Old Frankfort Pike and South Forbes.

Two cars collided there around midnight Monday, Aug. 12.

One driver was driving down Old Frankfort Pike and another was trying to cross South Forbes.

The impact of the crash sent both cars into the traffic box beside the intersection, knocking out power to the lights.

One driver, Jacinto Vazquez, was arrested and charged with DUI.

Officers are hopeful the intersection will be back up and running before morning rush hour traffic.