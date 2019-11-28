Lexington police find man shot multiple times

Officers found a man shot multiple times at The Village at Richmond Woods apartment complex on Old Todds Road. (WKYT)
Updated: Thu 11:55 AM, Nov 28, 2019

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating a Thanksgiving Day shooting.

Officers found a man shot multiple times at The Village at Richmond Woods apartment complex on Old Todds Road at about 11 a.m.

Police say the man had a gunshot wound to the chest, and they believe he was shot at close range.

Police say the man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Officers say he's currently stable.

Police are still searching for a suspect. They say the person drove off in a car.

Police have not released a description of the suspect or the car.

This is the second shooting in Lexington in less than 15 hours.

A man is facing charges after police say he shot and killed a man at an apartment complex on Harrodsburg Road Wednesday night.

There have been four deadly shootings in the city in the month of November so far.

 
