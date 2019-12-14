Lexington police hold annual ‘Shop with a Cop’ event

Lexington police went on a shopping spree with kids Saturday morning at the Meijer on Reynolds Road during the annual ‘Shop with a Cop’ event.

Officers were paired up with kids in need from area schools and neighborhoods.

About 270 kids got to join this year and were given $175 to spend.

Officers say the shopping experience is part of a growing relationship between police and the communities they serve.

“I think a lot of parents use the ‘if you’re bad, I’m going to tell the police,’ and we don’t want kids to be afraid of us. We want, if something’s wrong, we want them to feel comfortable coming to talk to us. We want that positive interaction for them,” says Detective Kristyn Klingshirn. “This is great, not only for the kids and their families, but the officers love it, too.”

While the kids were invited to shop for themselves, some of them showed their own generosity, using some of their money to buy presents for family members.

