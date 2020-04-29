Lexington police honor officer killed 10 years ago with sweet memorial

Wednesday marks ten years since Officer Bryan Durman was killed in a hit-and-run crash, and Lexington police are remembering him with one of his favorite treats – donuts from Donut Days on Southland Drive.

Photo: WKYT/Chelsea Jones

Officer Durman was killed ten years ago in the line of duty. Investigators say he was checking on a noise complaint when a driver in an SUV hit him and drove off.

Durman's family wanted to honor his life by sharing his love for his favorite donuts. The family and FOP Bluegrass Lodge 4 coordinated with Durman's favorite bakery to provide free donuts to current and retired officers.

"Actually, a lot of people do not come through here in uniform because there's a stigma of donuts and police officers, so today is kind of special,” says Fred Wohlstein, owner of Donut Days Bakery. “We're seeing a lot of police cruisers come through, all different types, canines, some on SUV's, patrol cars, some unmarked."

Officers participating in this event are asked to take a selfie with their donuts and post to social media.

