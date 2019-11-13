Lexington police investigate nearly 50 reports of car break-ins

Stuart and Monica Lindfors are still picking up the shattered glass left behind after a burglar busted into their two cars earlier this week.

"We had a minivan and a truck, and then across the street, it was the mother's car and the son's car," says Monica Lindfors.

But the Saddle Club neighborhood isn't the only one dealing with this problem.

Lexington Police say there have been 48 reports of smashed car windows in about 2 weeks. They say car break-ins are usually high during the holiday season, but this year, the robbers are getting more aggressive.

"Normally they check the handles on car doors and if it's unlocked then they'll get in the car, but it's concerning to us that they're busting the windows to get in," says Sgt. Ronald Keaton, with the Lexington Police Department.

Police say the smashed windows are usually because of valuable items left in the cars.

"It makes it a little more of an incentive for them to get in the car when they see things in there that are valuable," says Sgt. Keaton.

Police say there are more patrols and officers in neighborhoods now, but the break-ins are happening all over the city.

The Lindfors also say they don't keep valuables in their cars, and it still wasn't enough to stop this burglar.

"An increased police presence is nice but they can't be everywhere all the time and I think neighborhoods are going to have to come together," says Stuart Lindfors.

They're turning to their neighbors now, online and in person.

"It's unfortunately brought us together in a sense that we're going to start to have meetings and discussions and share whatever information everybody has to kind of piece this together," says Monica Lindfors.

Lexington Police say neighbors helping neighbors can help find the people responsible so it doesn't happen again.

"Look out for your neighbors, look out for each other, and if you see anything that looks out of place, give us a call and we'll send officers out to check it," says Sgt. Keaton.

Police are reminding people to file reports of all car break-ins, even if nothing was stolen, so they can track the thieves’ patterns.

