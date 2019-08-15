Lexington police investigating Central Bank robbery

By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Thu 12:37 PM, Aug 15, 2019

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are at a reported robbery at a Central Bank branch.

Police are at the scene of a robbery at Central Bank on Versailles Road in Lexington. (Shelby Smithson/WKYT)

Police are at the Versailles Road branch near Parkers Mill Road.

Officers are searching for a man believed to have committed the robbery. The suspect got away from the scene with cash. Witnesses believed he had a weapon, but the suspect didn't show it.

Central Bank remains closed as officers continue their investigation.


 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus