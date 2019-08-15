Lexington police investigating Central Bank robbery

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are at a reported robbery at a Central Bank branch.
Police are at the scene of a robbery at Central Bank on Versailles Road in Lexington. (Shelby Smithson/WKYT)
Police are at the Versailles Road branch near Parkers Mill Road.
Officers are searching for a man believed to have committed the robbery. The suspect got away from the scene with cash. Witnesses believed he had a weapon, but the suspect didn't show it.
Central Bank remains closed as officers continue their investigation.