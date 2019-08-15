Lexington police investigating Central Bank robbery

Lexington police are at a reported robbery at a Central Bank branch. Police are at the scene of a robbery at Central Bank on Versailles Road in Lexington. (Shelby Smithson/WKYT) Police are at the Versailles Road branch near Parkers Mill Road. Officers are searching for a man believed to have committed the robbery. The suspect got away from the scene with cash. Witnesses believed he had a weapon, but the suspect didn't show it. Central Bank remains closed as officers continue their investigation.

I’m at the scene of a bank robbery at Central Bank off Versailles Road. Witnesses on scene told me they saw a potential suspect run toward a set of apartments behind the bank. pic.twitter.com/ZSnE89f4h5 — Shelby Smithson (@SSmithsonTV) August 15, 2019