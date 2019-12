Lexington police are investigating a homicide on Christmas Eve.

Police were called to an apartment building Transylvania Park, near Euclid Avenue, around 8 a.m. Tuesday. A coroner's van showed up at the scene a short time later.

The Fayette County coroner says the victim is a 21-year-old man who was shot multiple times.

The coroner has not yet released the name of the victim.

This is the 27th homicide in the city this year. The record number is 28.