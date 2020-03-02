Lexington police investigating after shots fired into apartment

Police are investigating after a shots-fired report in Lexington.

It happened Monday afternoon at Caballo Crossing Apartments on Hollow Creek Road.

Neighbors tell us they heard several shots fired in the area.

Police believe the suspect or suspects shot into the apartment from the courtyard, entered through broken patio windows and left out of the front door.

Officers say they found four bullet holes in the walls inside the apartment.

We're told no one was at the apartment when this happened and no one was hurt.

So, far police don’t have a description of the suspect.

If you know who the man is, you're asked to call Lexington police. You can also text a tip to police by sending LEXPD to CRIMES (274637).