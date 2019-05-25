Lexington police investigating arson, stolen vehicle case after crosstown chase

Police are calling two men 'persons of interest' after a bizarre fire and crosstown chase in Lexington Saturday afternoon.

Officers say they were called to the intersection of Man O’ War Boulevard and Winchester Road around 12:30 p.m. on reports of a vehicle on fire.

When they arrived, police say they found the car and two men, one of whom ran off, jumped into a nearby white van, and sped away.

The second man at the scene reportedly had burns on his hands. He remained at the scene while a Lexington Fire Department arson investigator was called in to inspect the vehicle.

Meanwhile, officers chased the white van across Lexington, eventually stopping the driver near Liberty Road and Star Shoot Parkway. The man was arrested, charged on outstanding warrants.

Neither man is currently facing charges directly related to the vehicle fire. Police say they are investigating the incident as a stolen vehicle/arson case.

The identities of the men have not been released at this time.

WKYT is following this story and will update with additional details as they become available.

