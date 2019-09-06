Lexington police investigating crash involving another officer

WKYT's crew at the scene watched police pull out bottles of what appeared to be alcohol out of a car involved in a crash with an officer. (Photo by WKYT Nick Oliver)
Updated: Fri 10:53 PM, Sep 06, 2019

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - WKYT's crew at the crash on Bryan Station Road saw a police cruiser with heavy damage and another car heavily damaged Friday night.

The crash happened at about 9 p.m. near Waylon Drive. Police say the driver of a sedan ran a stop sign and hit an officer.

WKYT's crew saw officers pulling out several bottles of what appeared to be alcohol.

Police think alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.

Police tell WKYT the officer and driver of the other car were taken to the hospital. They're expected to be okay. Police are at the hospital and will conduct a DUI test.

Police say another person in the sedan refused medical treatment.

Both cars were towed from the scene.

Police say another car parked in a driveway was also hit.


 