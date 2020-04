A man is expected to recover after a shooting early Saturday morning.

Officers say they were called out to Warfield Place around 4:45 a.m.

They say a man and a woman entered a home there, and the man got into an argument with the victim. The man reportedly shot the victim in the shoulder, before leaving with the woman.

The injuries are not life-threatening. Investigators say the victim knows the suspect, but as of now no arrests have been made.