Lexington police investigating 'hostage situation' swatting call

Officers in Lexington are warning residents that swatting calls are not funny.

A swatting call - false reporting to deceive law enforcement to respond to a scene - was used on Thursday night in Lexington.

Police say someone called in a hostage hoax at a farm on Paris Pike and Iron Works Road, but thankfully no one was there.

"This is not a joke. It's not funny. It is serious," said Lt. Chris Van Brackel, Lexington Police Department.

It's been a too common occurrence in many cities. Last week, a California man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for a swatting call that resulted in an innocent man being shot and killed when he opened his door.

"What if someone had been home? And now, we have officers thinking that this is a very bad situation," Lt. Brackel said. "Confronting someone who has no idea what's going on, and there's risk of miscommunication at that point."

Police say they always have to treat calls like they're the real thing. That means responding to fake calls takes resources away from the police and fire departments.

Investigators say they don't get swatting calls in Lexington very often. They hope this is not a start to a trend.

Police traced Thursday night's call to Corpus Christi, Texas. They are now working with local officials to track down who called.

Investigators don't know why the hoax call was made.

