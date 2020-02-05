Lexington police investigating possible hate crime

The Lexington Police Department is investigating a possible hate crime at the Walmart on New Circle Road.

An African-American woman working at the store told officers that on Wednesday, January 29, a man approached her after she had asked him a question. The woman tells investigators the man then made motions with his hands, which he said was for making a noose.

The victim says the man then lunged forward and briefly put both his hands around the victim’s neck.

The incident was caught on surveillance video, which Lexington police have released in an effort to identify the suspect.

Anyone with information on the incident, or who can identify the man in the video is asked to contact Lexington police at (859) 258-3600.

