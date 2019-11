Lexington police are investigating a reported shooting on the north side of the city.

Police say the shooting happened on Hollow Creek Road.

Officers tell WKYT a man shot into the back of a white car and the gunfire hit the passenger in the head.

The driver of the white car was not injured. Police say he got scared and drove off, stopping on Radcliffe Road off of Russell Cave Road.

We don't know the victim's condition.

This story is developing.