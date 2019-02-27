Lexington police investigating series of car break-ins caught on camera

Lexington police are investigating a series of car break-ins caught on camera.

It happened overnight Monday into Tuesday on Bellechasse Drive.

Two people made off with cash, cards, electronics, and tools after breaking into four cars.

One victim shared her surveillance video with WKYT. It showed two men smashing the windows of two cars and then going across the street and breaking into another that was unlocked. We are told by police the fourth car was also unlocked.

Police are reminding people to lock their cars and take valuables with them.

If you have information on these cases, give the Lexington Police Department a call.