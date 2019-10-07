Lexington police investigating series of car break-ins

Lexington police are reminding people to be mindful about their belongings.

Police are investigating a string of car break-ins. (WKYT)

"Cars have been stolen for the simple fact that people have left a spare key in the glove department," Lexington Police Sgt. Donnell Gordon said.

Lately, there's been a string of vehicle break-ins in the Chilesburg area. Police tell us people are forgetting to lock their doors and are leaving valuables inside, creating an easy opportunity for thieves.

"These suspects, they'll find one car that's unlocked and that's a goldmine to them," Gordon said. "Once they find that one car, they just start working the neighborhood."

They say you should be careful about securing your belongings, especially during this time of year.

"The holidays are starting to roll. It's starting to get cooler, so people will be going out to start their car," Gordon said.

As a reminder, police have put in place what's called the "9:00 p.m. rule."

"Before you go in at night, just make sure you take all your items out of your vehicle, lock all of your doors, especially guns," Gordon said.

Police say be sure to close your garage door and keep an eye on your home surveillance system if you have one. And if your vehicle happens to get broken into, police say to give them a call before you post it on social media.

"A lot of times when these cars are getting broken into, we do have officers in the area," Gordon said. "Sometimes they're in unmarked vehicles going around looking for suspects like this."

Right now, police are looking through home surveillance video to try and identify suspects.