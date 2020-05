Officers are at the scene of a shooting Wednesday morning on Augusta Drive, off of Eastland Parkway.

Police tell WKYT that this is a homicide investigation. They say a man was killed in a shooting.

While police tell us they do not have anyone in custody, they say there were people in the area at the time of the shooting and hope someone comes forward with information.

WKYT has a crew at the scene and will have more information as it becomes available.