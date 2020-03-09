Lexington police looking for murder suspect

Lexington police are looking for a murder suspect.

Police say 44-year-old Larry S. Rose, Jr., was found Friday night in the 400 block of Smith Street with an apparent gunshot wound.

He was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Fayette County Coroner’s Office.

Police say 32-year-old Seantel Wilone Watson is now wanted on a warrant for murder.

Anyone with information about Watson’s whereabouts is asked to contact police by calling (859) 258-3600.

Anonymous tips, including photos and videos, can also be submitted by texting LEXPD plus the tip to CRIMES (274637).