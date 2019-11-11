Lexington police looking for man who nearly hit officers with his car

Lexington police officers are looking for a man who they say fled from them and nearly hit officers with his car.

Officers were called out to a gas station on Georgetown Road on Aug. 25. They had a report of two people possibly asleep or unconscious in a running car.

Police found two people in the car that morning. They say the driver gave them a fake name.

When officers approached the car a second time, they say the driver took off, almost hitting the officers.

Police followed and found that the car had crashed into a utility pole on Ash Street.

The driver ran off, but police talked to a woman who was in the car. She could not give officers any information about the driver.

Police have now released the body camera footage from that morning in hopes of finding the man. You can watch that video below.

If you know who the man is, you're asked to call Lexington police. You can also text a tip to police by sending LEXPD to CRIMES (274637).