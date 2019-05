Lexington police say a security guard at a Lexington club was shot early Saturday morning.

Officers say it happened around 2 a.m. in front of the Swahili Elks Club on Versailles Road.

Police say the guard was taking out the trash before being shot.

They say the guard wasn't hurt badly but was still taken to the hospital.

Police don't have any suspects right now, but they're looking at security footage to possibly learn more this morning.