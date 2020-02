Lexington police are looking for suspects after a home invasion robbery.

It happened Thursday afternoon at a home on Gleneagles Drive.

Police say three male suspects dressed in black forced their way into the home. One of them had a gun.

We're told they demanded money and stole a cell phone before running away.

Police say they aren't sure if this was random or a targeted incident at this point.

Police say a perimeter has been set up and K9s are searching the area.