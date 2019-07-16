WATCH | Lexington police looking to identify man accused of taking upskirt photos

Lexington police are asking for the public's help identifying a man who is accused of taking photos up skirts of women at a store.

Investigators say a customer at a store in the Hamburg area on June 26 reported that a man used a cellphone to take pictures and video from under her skirt.

Police obtained surveillance video which showed the man wearing a plaid shirt and gray baseball hat lingering near the victim as she was talking to an employee. The man would bend down multiple times and point the cellphone up her skirt when her back was turned.

If you have any information on the suspect, you are asked to call (859) 258-3600 or submitting a tip through LexIDme.com.