Lexington police make arrest in weekend murder investigation

Lexington police have arrested the man accused of murdering a 24-year-old at an apartment complex Saturday night.

Jail records show Damarcus Jones, 25, was arrested Monday afternoon and charged with murder. His bond was set at $500,000.

Jones is accused of shooting Aaron Coney at the Coolavin Apartments off of W. Sixth Street. Officers found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body. He was rushed to the hospital but could not survive those injuries.

Police say Jones was placed in police custody during a traffic stop near the intersection of Man o' War Boulevard and Tates Creek Road.