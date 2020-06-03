Lexington police need help identifying people in protest incident

Lexington police need help to identify other people involved in a protest incident Monday night.

Police arrested 19-year-old Kaulbert Wilson in connection to that incident. He bonded out of jail Wednesday night.

In a release, a spokesperson for Lexington police says a woman and her husband were pulled from their car on Midland Ave. early Tuesday morning and beaten by three men.

The release says Wilson was identified as one of the men.

Police say the couple's three children were in the car at the time of the incident.

Lexington police released a video of a separate incident earlier that evening involving Wilson.

We continue to investigate an assault on civilians that occurred during Monday night's protest. Officers have arrested one man, 19-year-old Kaulbert Wilson, but we need help identifying other people involved. pic.twitter.com/AJfbY8w2tT — Lexington Police (@lexkypolice) June 4, 2020

He's seen sitting on top of a different car.

Police are hoping the public can identify another man seen with Wilson. Police circled the man in the released video.

Officers say he broke a window out of that car.

Anyone with information about what happened or who knows the identity of the people involved is asked to contact the police.