Lexington police officer charged with DUI in Cynthiana

A Lexington police officer was reassigned after being arrested for driving under the influence.

Lexington police say Officer Jeffery Burden, 30, was arrested Tuesday following a wreck in his Lexington police cruiser in an off-duty capacity.

Police say Burden was under the influence of prescription medication as a result of the single-vehicle collision.

Burden's arrest citation states a Cynthiana officer entered a Speedway gas station and hit a red pole protecting the gas pumps. When Burden tried to exit his vehicle, he had difficulty standing up. The officer told Cynthiana police he had left work and went to his girlfriend's place early Tuesday morning, but Lexington police said he was not on the roster Monday night. His girlfriend told Cynthiana police he was on several medications.

Burden was relieved of his sworn duties and transferred to an administrative assignment. This is part of the police department's police while the case is being reviewed.