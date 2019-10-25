Lexington police officer demoted as part of settlement

A Lexington police officer who was accused of exhibiting "stalking behavior" has been demoted after a settlement between the police department and the city.

Jervis Middleton was charged with official misconduct for reportedly using law enforcement resources to get information on the woman, according to police. But a district court jury found him not guilty back in February.

Our news partners at the Herald-Leader report the demotion came after a settlement.The details were announced in a Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council meeting on Thursday.

Middleton returned to work on Friday. He has been on unpaid leave since Aug. 5, according to the Herald-Leader.