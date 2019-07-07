Lexington police officer injured in assault

A Lexington police officer suffered significant injuries Sunday after being assaulted by a man who was being placed under arrest.

According to a release from the Lexington Police Department, officers were dispatched to St. Joseph East Hospital on North Eagle Creek Drive on a report that a man was causing a disorder in the emergency room.

When officers went to arrest the man, identified as 29-year-old Michael B. Terry, he reportedly pulled out a sharp object and stabbed one of the officers in the upper torso.

Terry was arrested and taken to the Fayette Co. Detention Center.

The officer, who has not been identified, is reported to be stable and alert at this time.