Lexington police prepare for New Year's Eve

Lexington police are preparing to make sure New Year's celebrations go on safely.

They're also taking extra effort to catch any drunk drivers.

Officers say they are sending out units solely dedicated to DUIs Tuesday night ahead of the new year.

A big reason for that is 2019 statistics. Thirty-three people died in crashes this year, 16 of those people were killed in crashes that had a driver under the influence.

Police are urging the public to take steps to stay safe while celebrating.

If you don't plan to drink they are advising to still use caution on the roadways — even check before driving through a green light.

Of you do plan on drinking, police are asking you to consider not even getting in your vehicle ahead of your night out.

"The biggest thing we want to tell people is to have a plan before you go out drinking. If you plan to go out drinking you need to have a plan to get home," said Sgt. David Flannery.

"Leave your keys at home. Leave your car at home. Make another way to get to the location if you are going to be drinking that way you don't have to worry about how you are going to get it home."

Police are also urging people to report anyone who is showing signs of intoxication.

