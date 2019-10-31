Lexington police recruit class graduation

Thursday was graduation day for nearly two dozen new Lexington officers.

It was graduation day for the new Lexington officers. (WKYT)

The class took the next step in their training to protect the city. The officers will spend the next 15 weeks of training in the field. They started training at the academy back in April.

"Not only physically but mentally as well. I can tell a huge difference in me as a person just over 29 weeks, 30 weeks I think I’ve really grown and become mentally and emotionally tougher through this. It definitely challenged me and push me but I am proud of how I came out and that I made it," said Graduate Officer Rachael Curnutte.

It was a big day not only for the graduates but for those who support them.

"To see that support system for everybody it’s amazing. And we are going to have to have that," said Graduate Officer Michael Dick.

On Monday, the new graduates will be putting their training to use as the president comes to town.