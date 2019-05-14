Lexington police release photo of armed Central Bank robbery suspect

Lexington police have released a surveillance photo of a Monday morning bank robbery.

Investigators say the robbery happened at Central Bank on West New Circle Road at 9:18 a.m. A masked man wearing a gray hoodie entered the branch and demanded money. He is seen in the photo holding a handgun in his right hand.

He drove away from the scene with cash before crashing his vehicle into a nearby business. He would run away from the scene.

If you have any information on the robbery, you are asked to call Lexington police at (859) 258-3600.