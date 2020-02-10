Lexington police say man shot during robbery in Home Depot parking lot

Police say a man was shot during a robbery Monday and they are now looking for suspects.

It happened Monday afternoon in the parking lot of the Home Depot on Richmond Road.

Police say two men walked up to a car in the parking lot and tried to rob the people inside.

One of the suspects then fired a shot towards the car and hit someone inside. That person went to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspects ran off and haven’t been seen since.

Police say they don’t know if this was a random robbery or if the suspects knew the victims.