Lexington police search for robbery suspect

The Lexington Police Department is searching for a suspect in a gas station robbery.

According to police, a man robbed the Circle K convenience store on Buckhorn Drive.around 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Police said the man pulled a gun on the clerk and stole cash. No one inside the store was hurt.

The suspect was wearing a gray sweatshirt and dark colored pants.

If you have information about this case, you can submit a tip on the police department's website. You can also speak with an officer by calling 859-258-3600.