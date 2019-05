Lexington police are searching for a bank robbery suspect.

Police say the robbery occurred around 9:15 a.m. at a Central Bank branch on 515 West New Circle Road. Investigators say the suspect was armed.

Officers say the suspect crashed into a building on Colesbury Circle after the robbery happened. The crash happened just blocks away from original scene.

Police found cash on the ground next to the crashed vehicle.

Officers are still searching for a suspect.