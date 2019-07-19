Lexington police searching for man accused of sexually abusing fast food worker

This unidentified man is accused of inappropriately touching a fast food worker at a Wendy's in Lexington.
Fri 3:08 PM, Jul 19, 2019

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are asking for the public's help identifying a man accused of sexually abusing a fast food worker.

Police say the man went to a Wendy's July 3. Officers responded after a victim said he made sexual advances.

Video shows the suspect grabbing the person's buttocks. The victim took a picture of him before he left the restaurant.

Police say the man is facing a sexual abuse charge.

If you have any information on the suspect, you are asked to call (859) 258-3600. You can also report a tip to LexIDme.com.

 
