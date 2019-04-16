Lexington police searching for man after attempted robbery

A man is on the run in Lexington after allegedly trying to rob a Waffle House employee.

According to Lexington police, it happened at 1:20 a.m. Monday on Plaudit Place.

An employee of the Waffle House walked out back to take a break when he said he was approached by a man wielding a handgun and demanding money.

During their interaction, the suspect dropped the gun and started hitting the victim. The victim said he thought the gun sounded plastic when it hit the pavement.

After the alleged attack, the suspect fled on foot toward the hotels behind Waffle House.

Lexington police made a perimeter around Waffle House and brought out a K-9 unit in an attempt to find the suspect. He is still on the run at this time.

Police said nothing appears to have been taken, and the employee suffered minor injuries. He was not taken to the hospital.