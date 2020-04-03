Lexington police seeking two involved in shoplifting, assault of employee

Lexington police are looking for help from the public in identifying two women involved in a shoplifting incident at a local Target store.

Be advised, the video below may be disturbing for some viewers.

Surveillance video taken on March 21 shows the two women in a clothing department, passing off items to one another and concealing them.

A store employee then approaches the women in the department, observing them from a short distance.

As the video continues one of the two suspects charges the employee and violently flings her to the ground, before appearing to punch the employee several times.

The two women are then seen fleeing from the store.

Anyone who can identify the suspects, or who has information about the incident is asked to contact the police.

