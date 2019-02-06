Lexington police sergeant found not guilty of official misconduct

A Lexington Police sergeant who was accused of exhibiting "stalking behavior" was found not guilty in a Fayette County courtroom Wednesday.

In August, after police received a complaint from a woman alleging that Sergeant Jervis Middleton was watching her and conducting surveillance on her whereabouts, police began an investigation.

As a result of the investigation, Middleton was charged with official misconduct for reportedly using law enforcement resources to get information on the woman, according to police.

Middleton was placed on administrative leave during the investigation and trial.

On Wednesday, a district court jury found Middleton not guilty of official misconduct.

