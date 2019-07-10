Police: Lexington officer shoots subject in burglary investigation

Lexington police say an officer shot a subject during a burglary investigation Wednesday evening.

Photo: WKYT

The shooting happened before 7 p.m. when an officer responded to a residential burglary call on Patchen Drive near Richmond Road. Police say an officer approached a vehicle following a traffic stop, and the driver got out of the vehicle and ran away.

The officer would begin chasing the subject before firing a weapon at the subject. The subject suffered a lower-body injury as a result of gunshot wounds.

Police recovered a firearm from the scene that they believe belongs to the subject.

Kentucky State Police is investigating the shooting. The Lexington Police Department Public Integrity Unit will conduct an internal review. The officer will be placed on an administrative assignment while the investigation continues.