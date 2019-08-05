Lexington police train businesses for active shooter situations

Lexington police are trained for active shooter situations, but the department is also training the public if they are presented with a situation similar to what happened in El Paso and Dayton.

File

Officers want people to know what to do before, during and after an emergency like an active shooter, and that is why the department offers free training for churches, businesses and other organizations.

"You don't want to say that we want to scare you to protect yourself," Sgt. Donnell Gordon said. "It's about educating yourself to protect yourself."

Police have offered training for 15 years, but with more mass shootings in recent years, officers are getting more requests to provide the training.

"You've got to start thinking about these types of incidents because it's happening everywhere," Gordon said.

When training is over, police say the drills should be just as routine as any other drill.

"Not everything is going to go according to the game plan, but at least you need to have some type of plan," Gordon said.

A plan for an event that hopefully never happens.