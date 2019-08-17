Lexington police warn of Walmart hoax on social media

Lexington police are warning the public about what appears to be a nationwide hoax involving threats to Walmart stores.

One hoax message seen by WKYT warns people to stay away from Walmart stores over the weekend, claiming that the stores will be targeted for shootings by unnamed individuals.

Police in Nicholasville also say they have been made aware of social media post warning people not to go to Walmart in Nicholasville or Walmart for fear of a shooting.

That post claimed that local news sources had posted about the threat. At this time, no local media sources have reported anything like what the hoax message suggests.

Officers say they have no reason to believe any of the threats are credible.

