Police: Man barricaded inside Lexington building; several streets blocked around Chestnut Street

Lexington police are at the scene of a building on Chestnut Street, and officers are asking the public to avoid the area.

Police say they responded to Chestnut Street between 4th and 5th streets. Officers say a subject with warrants is inside a home and barricaded himself. Police are trying to convince him to peacefully leave the building.

Lexington traffic managers say 4th Street is shut down between Elm Tree Lane and Race Street as a result. Parts of 5th street may also be shut down.

WKYT has a crew at the scene. This story will be updated when we learn more.