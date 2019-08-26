Lexington power outage forces some schools to dismiss early

A power outage in Lexington is forcing some schools to dismiss early.

A power outage has forced some schools to dismiss early. (WKYT)

Traffic managers say Clays Mill Road between Stratford Drive and Cardinal Lane is without power because of a downed electrical wire. Kentucky Utilities is at the scene making repairs. A tree fell on the wire.

Inbound and outbound traffic is being diverted, and some schools in the area are being dismissed early. There are no public schools in the area of the power outage.

Traffic signals are dark at several intersections. You are advised to treat them like a four-way stop.

It will take a couple of hours before crews can complete repairs.