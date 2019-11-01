Lexington prepares for MAGA rally on Monday

We are just a few days away from President Donald Trump's stop in Lexington as he hosts a ‘Make America Great Again’ rally on Monday.

While that rally will be held at Rupp Arena the effects of the president’s visit will be felt across Lexington

Monday evening, thousands of Trump’s supporters, along with a fair share of protestors, are expected to descend on downtown Lexington.

For some businesses, like restaurants and other retailers, it just means more customers. That includes people who follow those supporters to sell them Trump merchandise.

“We follow the rallies. We look for the most conservative places so that we can set up there because we get better business there,” says Mila Hotez, who sells Trump-branded merchandise.

For others, however, the president’s visit means increased traffic, especially around downtown where there’s expected to be a several-hour-long gridlock.

Lexington police haven't released their plans but say they are working with the secret service on the president’s route.

The rally starts at 7 p.m., but doors to Rupp Arena will open at four.

Messer Construction tells WKYT they're closing at two on Monday, hoping to avoid the traffic, while others, like Barney Millers and the Kentucky Theater, will keep their normal hours.

Barney Miller says his service technicians will do their best to avoid the traffic as they return home for the evening.

LexTran is modifying their schedule, but say they plan to be flexible as they learn of road closures.

Meanwhile, Fayette County Public Schools have canceled after school programs, hoping to have everyone home before the crowd arrives.

In short, everyone is expecting a busy Monday.

“It’s hectic, we get a lot of business and we have a lot of people come and want to buy stuff,” says Mila Hotez.

Lexington is also adjusting its schedule for waste management on Monday because of the president’s trip. They’ll begin collections at 3 a.m.

WKYT will be airing the rally live on Monday and will have extensive team coverage on the event.